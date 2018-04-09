Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges rape by BJP MLA, attempts suicide outside residence of CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: In a another shocking incident from UP, a woman and her family on Sunday tried to commit suicide outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Her grouse is that the authorities have not acted against a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who had allegedly raped her along with his brother.

The police stationed outside the CM’s residence intervened just as the woman was pouring kerosene on her head and dissuaded her from committing suicide. She told ANI that BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had raped her last year along with his accomplices. She also said that her family was threatened and her father beaten up after she had lodged a complaint against Sengar.

‘‘I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for the last one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested, otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM but it did not help. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened,” the victim told the news agency. Sengar, who has been associated with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, denied the allegations. “This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, a case was registered. The police prevented them from making me a scapegoat… they haven’t left any platform to defame me. I request the administration to probe this matter and punish the real culprit,” he told ANI.

The police thwarted the attempted suicide and took the woman and her family to Gautam Palli Police Station in Lucknow where she again tried to repeat her act. Inquiries have revealed that both parties are in a dispute for the 10-12 years, Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow, told the news agency. Further investigations are on.