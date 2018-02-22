Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PNBScam
#PriyaPrakashVarrier
#ManoharParrikar
#IndiavsSouthAfrica2018
Home / India / Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur District Magistratethreatens to ‘slit’ Panchayat officer’s throat, watch

Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur District Magistratethreatens to ‘slit’ Panchayat officer’s throat, watch

— By FPJ Bureau | Feb 22, 2018 03:52 pm
FOLLOW US:

Saharanpur: A Saharanpur District Magistrate (DM) threatened to harm the Panchayat executive officer over alleged negligence in work. In a shocking video that is going viral, DM PK Pandey is seen threatening the officer by saying, “hum gala kaat denge tumhara (I will cut your throat)”.

The district magistrate was allegedly unhappy with executive officer’s negligence in work. However, the officer is seen standing straight and didn’t react at the magistrate’s statement.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK