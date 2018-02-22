Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur District Magistratethreatens to ‘slit’ Panchayat officer’s throat, watch
Saharanpur: A Saharanpur District Magistrate (DM) threatened to harm the Panchayat executive officer over alleged negligence in work. In a shocking video that is going viral, DM PK Pandey is seen threatening the officer by saying, “hum gala kaat denge tumhara (I will cut your throat)”.
#WATCH: Saharanpur District Magistrate PK Pandey threatens Panchayat executive officer over alleged negligence in work, says, ‘hum gala kaat denge tumhara’. pic.twitter.com/cDbprfVI76
The district magistrate was allegedly unhappy with executive officer’s negligence in work. However, the officer is seen standing straight and didn’t react at the magistrate’s statement.
