Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants throw acid on 24-year-old woman in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two bike-borne miscreants threw acid on a 24-year-old woman at the Mohan Nagar trisection here today, the police said. Besides the woman, who is an employee of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in its Shastri Nagar Colony branch, five others also sustained burn injuries in the acid attack and all of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.

The victims were waiting for buses and autorickshaws to reach their respective destinations when the incident took place in the morning, the police said. The woman, a resident of the Lajpat Nagar colony in the Sahibabad area, received burn injuries on the neck and arms in the attack, SHO, Sahibabad, Rakesh Singh said, adding that her brother, in his complaint, named a woman from the Kondli area of Delhi, who used to be the victim’s roommate.

Both the women were good friends and talked to each other over phone for hours late in the night, the complaint stated. When the victim decided to leave Delhi, the other woman had an altercation with her and a police complaint was also filed in this regard in Delhi, the complaint stated. All possible motives behind the attack, including a love triangle, were being probed, the SHO said.