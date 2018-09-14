Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes minor daughter for six months

Muzaffarnagar: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her father for six months in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. The matter came to light, after the girl’s mother caught the accused in the act After being exposed, the accused also threatened the mother-daughter duo. Though unfazed of the consequences the victim along with her mother reached out to the police for justice. “A case has been registered in the matter. The girl has been sent for medical examination. Police is making attempts to arrest the accused and strictest action will be taken against him,” SP Omveer Singh said.