Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lookalikes campaign in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Choosing a unique way to campaign for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bye-elections, lookalikes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah have hit the streets of Gorakhpur to gather support for the BJP.

The pair interacted with people on the busy market streets and also offered prayers at a temple. “We have come from Delhi. My name is Ranveer, and we have been visiting all the markets for a week, talking to people. The response has been warm,” the prime minister lookalike told ANI.

The Amit Shah of the pair said, “We have received so much love from the public that I think we will win by five lakh votes.” Two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh -Gorakhpur and Phulpur- will go to polls on March 11, as the seats were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively after taking office. March 10 is the last day for campaigning. The results will be declared on March 14.