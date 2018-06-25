Uttar Pradesh: Girl student threatened of acid attack for turning down marriage proposal

Muzaffarnagar: A girl student was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth, who also threatened to throw acid on her when she turned down his proposal of marriage, the police said today. The incident took place in in Brahmapuri locality under Civil Lines Police Station area here on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the youth, Shakir Ali, pressured the girl to marry him and when she said no to the proposal, the accused sexually harassed her and also threatened to throw acid on her, a police official said. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, the police said.