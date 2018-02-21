Uttar Pradesh: Farmer chew’s off snake’s head to take revenge, survives

A shocking incident came to light when a farmer bit off a snake’s hood after it bit him in a field. The snake had bitten him and just to take a revenge he chewed off the snake’s head.

Hardoi’s Dr Sanjay Kumar, told ANI, he has never seen such a case. The man was alright even after biting a snake. The farmer was identified as Sonelal, he was found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi. Later was rushed to the nearby clinic, but the doctors who were treating him failed to find any bite marks on his body, reported NDTV.

When he regained consciousness he was told to explain the incident. “The snake bit me, so I held its head and chewed it off. It died,” Sonelal tells ANI. “Then I brought it back to the village. I tore off its head again.” Dr Sanjay Kumar told reporters, “He chewed off half of (the snake’s) head and yet was fine. I haven’t seen something like this in my lifetime.”