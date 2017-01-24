Uttar Pradesh elections: Third list of BJP is out

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its 3rd list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. The 3rd list has 67 more candidates for UP Assembly polls; Swami Prasad Maurya, Surya Pratap Shahi like figure. BJP has declared candidates on 370 seats out of 403 seats.

Swami Prasad Maurya will contest election from his traditional seat Padrauna. Maurya jumped to BJP in September, accusing BSP supremo Mayawati of “selling party tickets”.

Surya Pratap Shahi, another influential regional leader, has been fielded from Pathardeva constituency.BJP has given tickets to large number of non Yadav OBCs, The traditional voters of BJP, Thakurs and Brahmins have also been given a significant share.

There is rift in party workers accusing party for not giving ticket to them and giving preference to outsiders. In the second list released by BJP, nearly 40 candidates were reported to be outsiders.

BJP this week is likely to release its final list of candidates, as the first phase of the polling is slated for February 11.