Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 student commits suicide, kin allege exploitation by teachers

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): A class 11th student in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah City committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The deceased, Sagar Yadav, a student of Gyansthali Academy in Etawah, died on Thursday, after he jumped in front of a train at the Mehra rail crossing here.

Family and classmates of the deceased blamed two teachers of exploiting a meritorious Sagar, who achieved 85 percent in his class 10 examinations. They said that two teachers of the school pressurised Sagar into taking tuition classes from them sometime before the final examinations were due, to which Sagar had to oblige. However, the tuition classes did not help him much and soon he discontinued them.

teachers thus became hostile towards Sagar and failed him in four different subjects in the examinations. The classmates and family also revealed that the teachers had constantly threatened to fail him if he did not rejoin the classes. Further investigations into the case are ongoing by the Police.