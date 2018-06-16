Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta clarifies his ‘Muslims stealing electricity’ remark

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Gupta on Friday issued clarification hours after his ‘Muslims are stealing electricity’ statement drew huge flak. The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi clarified that the electricity department should conduct raids at all houses without any discrimination on the ground of religion.

Earlier, an audio of the BJP legislator surfaced on media, where he can be heard saying that as many as 90 percent Muslims indulge in electricity theft and that appropriate action against them needs to be initiated. After facing a huge backlash, the BJP leader said that whatever he said was based on latest data provided to him.

“What I said to officials was that it’s good that you go to houses of Hindus, but you should also go to houses of Muslims. It’s based on latest data provided to me. No differences between electricity board and me,” Gupta told media. “It’s my duty to address people’s problems. People of Bharwari town accused us saying no inspection is being done at houses of people of a particular community (Muslims),” he added.