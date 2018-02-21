Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Lokendra Singh dies in road accident

Sitapur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lokendra Singh, lost his life in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur today. Singh, an MLA from Bijnor’s Noorpur, died in a collision between his vehicle and a truck in Sitapur.

In the accident, two of his gunners and truck’s driver also died. The BJP has today lost two of its legislators, wherein, party MLA Kalyan Singh passed away at the GBH American Hospital in Udaipur from a prolonged illness. Kalyan Singh, MLA from Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, was suffering from cancer since last three years.