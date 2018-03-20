Uttar Pradesh: BJP Coalition partner unhappy with Yogi Adityanath over drubbing in bypolls

Lucknow: The BJP has appropriated Lord Ram for good but the same cannot be said about his ‘vanar sena.’ The charge emanated from one of Yogi Adityanath’s ministers and allies who reminded the leadership that their defeat in the recent by-elections was essentially due to their disconnect with the poor voters.

To rub in his message, Backward Class Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar likened it to Lord Ram who had similarly forgotten his monkey army after conquering Lanka. Not to forget the Ram Sethu, which they had constructed.

“The governments in Delhi and Lucknow ignored the poor who had voted for them, just like Ram forgot the poor monkeys that had fought for him,” said Rajbhar, whose outfit, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, is a junior alliance partner in the UP government. His non-Yadav OBC voters net the alliance four Assembly seats last year.

“The god (Ram) flew back to Ayodhya on the Pushpak viman (aircraft), leaving behind the monkeys… the way the leaders you voted to power flew to Delhi and Lucknow to rule over you.”

To highlight the inertia that has gripped the top leadership, he delved deeper into mythology: “Ram or his brother Lakshman didn’t move a single stone to build the Ram Sethu that took him to Lanka. The monkey army built it but was left in the lurch.”

But the analogy apart, the thrust of the charge was that the BJP had lost in Gorakhpur and Phulpur because it had ignored the poor voters. He even clubbed the BJP with the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress, dubbing them as “rich parties.”

Coalition blues hit the Yogi Adityanath government just as it completed one year in office and the BJP government rolled out grand celebrations. Rajbahar has been a thorn in Yogi Adityanath’s flesh but gets away with his untoward comments due to his reported proximity to party president Amit Shah.

Rajbhar also cannot be ignored right now, as his support is crucial for the BJP’s Rajya Sabha nominees. Raising the decibel level, Rajbahar on Monday accused the BJP of “not respecting its alliance partners”. Predicting bad days for the BJP, the minister alleged that the ruling party had “lost its mental balance in the wake of the brute majority handed over to it in the UP Assembly”.