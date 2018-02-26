Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 6

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Monday after paying tributes to BJP legislator from Noorpur (Bijnore) Lokendra Singh Chauhan, who was killed in a road mishap last week. The House will now meet on March 6.

Due to the demise of the lawmaker, the House did not take up discussion on the motion of thanks on the address of Governor Ram Naik. Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences over Chauhan’s demise and saidthe people have lost a well wisher and the House, a dedicated legislator. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhary termed it as an irreparable loss. Legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress also condoled Chauhan’s death.