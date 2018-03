Balrampur (UP): The body of a nationalised bank employee was today found floating in water under a culvert along the Mankapur road in the district, police said.

The deceased, Rohit Srivastava (28), who was the head cashier in Pehar branch of Punjab National Bank, belonged to Lucknow. His body has been sent for autopsy and his family members have been informed, police said, adding that a probe was underway.