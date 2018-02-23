Uttar Pradesh: 61 arrested for mass cheating

Aligarh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a gang of 61 people for writing answers sheets on behalf of class 12 students in state’s Tebtu village. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) R Pandey said the students were present in examination hall with their answer sheets but 61 people were found solving their papers in a nearby residence.

Mass cheating in Uttar Pradesh has been reported during board exams for years. To prevent mass-scale cheating this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has set up a framework. To ensure a free and fair examination, the state government has also installed CCTV cameras for strict vigilance in the examination centres.

A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exams. Of 66,37,018, 36,55,691 students were to appear for the class 10th examinations, while 29,81,327 students were to appear for the class 12th board examination.