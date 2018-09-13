Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two youths after she was abducted from her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in a village under the Kairana police station. Based on a complaint by the woman, the youths were arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagat Singh said. She has alleged that the youths abducted her from her house and raped her near a tube well, he said. The perpetrators had tried to escape, but were nabbed by her family members.

They were handed over to the police after being beaten up, the SHO said. The woman was staying at her parent’s house, he said, adding that she has been sent for medical examination. In another incident, four persons tried to rape a woman when she was alone at her home in the district. The incident took place on Wednesday. SHO, Knadhla, Anil Kumar said based on a complaint by the woman’s father, a case was registered. He said a search is on to nab the accused.