Uttar Pradesh: 2 held for making derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi, Hindu gods

Ballia: Two people were arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video posted on a social networking site, police said today.

Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Dharam Dev Singh, a case was registered against the four accused persons under section 295 A of the IPC (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and IT Act.

“Four people (Saahil, Indal Kumar, Anil and Sunny Kumar) of Lavai Patti Satahva village had made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video, which was uploaded on Facebook and shared on WhatsApp,” Superintendent of police Anil Kumar said.

“Two of the four accused were arrested yesterday. They have been identified as Anil and Sunny Kumar,” he said. The video was uploaded on Facebook almost five days ago, the SP said.