Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old Dalit girl burnt alive by unidentified miscreants in Unnao, dies

Unnao (UP): An 18-year-old woman was set ablaze allegedly by some unidentified persons in Satni Bala Kheda village here, police said today.

The woman had gone to market on a bicycle from her home yesterday when some unidentified persons allegedly threw some inflammable liquid and set her ablaze, they said.

Senior police officials, including the superintendent of police Pushpanjali and Inspector general (zone) Sujit Pandey, also visited the scene of the incident, the police said.

On a complaint filed by the woman’s family, an FIR against unknown persons was lodged and investigations were underway, police station incharge Uttar Singh Rathore said.

More details will be known after the post mortem examination, he said.