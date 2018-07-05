Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to review development work in BJP assembly constituencies

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will review development work in 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembly constituencies from July 7 to July 26.

The list consists of names of only 57 constituencies in 13 districts, with the names of Congress and independent seats being missed. Rawat will review works of assembly segments of Dehradun on July 7, Haridwar district on July 9, Udhamsingh Nagar on July 10, Chamoli and Rudraprayag on July 13, Nainital on July 19, Pithoragarh and Champawat on July 20, Almora and Bageshwar on July 23, Pauri on July 24, Tehri and Uttarkashi on July 26.

According to media reports, on June 23, Rawat undertook a review of tourism, irrigation, public works department (PWD) and drinking water departments over a video conferencing session with all the District Magistrates and some senior officers at the State secretariat. He also suggested that a plan to supply gravity water to Bharadisain and Gairsain should be prepared.