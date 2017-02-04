‘Usurper’ Akhilesh’s cycle will puncture in long run: BJP

New Delhi: Branding Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as an ‘usurper’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party President for cheating public along with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

BJP state Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya added that the one who can’t be loyal to his father cannot be relied upon. He further said that even if the Samajwadi Party brings Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in their alliance, the people of Uttar Pradesh would vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

“I sometimes feel pity on them (Samajwadi Party), as on CM’s chair sits Mulayam’s own son. In this age how can Akhilesh hurt his father like this. I want to appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh that a son who can’t be of his own father’s, how can he be yours?,” Maurya told ANI.

He added that Akhilesh has ‘usurped’ the chair of Samajwadi Party and Samajwadi Party office which has left Mulayam miffed.Further adding that the former’s action clearly indicates that the goons associated with the Samajwadi Party would also have full freedom to exercise his unprecedented powers.

“I advice them to go full swing in their (SP) campaign, but no matter what you do your cycle is going to puncture in the long run. They are being delusional. There is no way they can win it. They have helped feud ‘Gundaraaj’, encouraged crimes and have broken all record of corruption. Therefore even after this alliance, if they were to go and include BSP they still won’t be able to garner 50 percent majority,” he said.

“One can’t see development in Uttar Paradesh to the farthest stretch, but one can see vandalism in every village, every district,” he added.

The relationship between father-son duo has been rough since last year when Mulayam expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party for releasing their own list of 235 candidates and defying his announcement of 325 candidates on December 27 for the polls.

Two days later, Akhilesh inacted a coup against his father. He called an emergency convention of party workers at the Janeshwar Mishra Park and got himself elected as the new president of the Samajwadi Party replacing Mulayam, while the party patriarch was given the status of a mentor and senior most leader.

Mulayam declared the convention “unconstitutional” and called for an official national convention on January 5 at the same place. He was also quick to suspend key supporters of Akhilesh, but within hours of winning the ‘cycle’ symbol of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh met his father to seek his blessings on January 16.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress, earlier on January 22, firmed up an alliance and vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister. Earlier, speaking exclusively to ANI, Mulayam expressed his displeasure over the pre-poll alliance and categorically stated that he is against it, adding that he would not campaign for the party.

“I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election,” he said.

Mulayam further blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members. However he was quick to backtrack from his statement, and everything went back to being fine in the Yadav household.

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24. Uttar Pradesh is set to enter into the ‘high-voltage’ seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.