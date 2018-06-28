US’ remark on Iran oil imports not India specific: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that the statement made by the United States in connection with reducing imports of oil from Iran was not “India specific” and is applicable to all the countries.

“The statement which has been made by the US State Department talks about reducing oil imports from Iran to zero by November 4 and not about snapping ties. It should be noted that the statement was not India specific and it applies to all countries,” official spokesperson of the MEA, Raveesh Kumar, said in a media briefing.

“As far as we are concerned we will take all necessary steps, including engagement with relevant stakeholders, to ensure our energy security,” Kumar added.

The United States has asked countries to cut all oil imports from Iran by the start of November or else face powerful US sanctions, a senior official of the State Department said on Tuesday as the Trump administration amped up pressure on allies to stop funding to Iran.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is on a three-day visit to India, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was imperative for India to cut its dependence on Iran for oil.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran, OPEC’s third-biggest oil producer, exports more than 2 million barrels a day.