US-North Korea summit: India welcomes Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, the first ever summit-level meeting between the two sides.

“India welcomes the United States-DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or North Korea) summit held in Singapore,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Describing the meeting as a “positive development”, it stated: “India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy. We hope that the outcomes of the US-DPRK Summit will be implemented, thus paving the way for lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.”

Following the historic meeting in Singapore earlier on Tuesday, Trump and Kim signed a “comprehensive” document, vowing to forge a new partnership and reverse decades of American policy toward the rogue regime.

Trump said he had invited Kim to the White House and that the US’ relationship with North Korea will be different from the past.