Upset Shah may deny tickets to 50 under-performing UP MPs

New Delhi : BJP President Amit Shah is quite upset over 50 of its 68 MPs in Uttar Pradesh having unsatisfactory performance in the internal reports he received in Mirzapur from the party’s ‘vistaraks.’

Reports suggest that he was so upset over this round report that he refused to meet the party MPs until he had full consultation with these ‘vistaraks’ and the RSS men tasked to track their performance. Shah was told to better deny the party ticket to all non-performers and pick up new faces to achieve his goal of the BJP winning 400 seats in the 2019 elections.

One-fourth of the 276 seats won by the BJP in 2014 had come from Uttar Pradesh and hence Shah discussed with these ‘vistaraks’, who are mostly from the RSS, on how to repeat the best performance the party gave in 2014 winning as many as 71 out of 80 seats in the state with its ally Apna Dal bagging another two. Its strength in the Lok Sabha reduced to 68 due to losing all three by-elections including Gorakhpur seat earlier held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The reports given to Shah show that most of the party MPs have shown no interest in promoting policies of the Modi government and many of them also did not participate in the ‘Gram Chaupal’ programme and some who attended also did not stay for the night as directed by the party. The reports also pointed out that many of the MPs did not take part in the voters’ list verification campaign carried out last month.

When Shah later called in the party MPs for discussion, his pointed question to each one of them was on why they ignored the party directive to participate in the programmes in the villages and interact with the people. He pointed out that the reports of the ‘vistaraks’ were negative about most of them despite they knowing well that these reports will form the basis of selection of the candidates.

Party sources said the ‘vistaraks’ remain unknown faces of the party who work quietly at the grassroot level along with the RSS workers. They had played an instrumental role in the party’s victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP president’s next crucial trip after Uttar Pradesh is to Patna on July 12 where he will be meeting Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal(U) chief Nitish Kumar in the backdrop of the acrimony created by the JD(U) on an early decision on the sharing of seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) is insisting on contesting 25 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.