UPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for lecturer, economic officer posts, details at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission which is UPSC has recently notified about several vacancies in different departments, such as that of Economic Officer, Director and Lecturer.

September 27 is the last date for submitting the online application. On the basis of an interview candidates will be selected. Those who want to apply can go to UPSC’s official website — upsconline.nic.in. The application will cost of Rs 25 and SC/ST/PH/women candidates can buy the application for free.

There are a total 10 vacancies, for which 4 are for Economic Officers, 3 are for Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology and 3 are for Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship)

Educational qualification required for the job:

For the post of an Economic Officer the candidate should be holding a master’s degree in economics or commerce from a recognised university. For the job of Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology candidate should be holding a bachelor of engineering or bachelor of technology degree in the disciplines of textile technology or textile chemistry or textile processing or textile engineering from recognised university or institute.

And for becoming a Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship) the candidate should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering/ technology in architectural assistantship with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/ institute. If a candidate has a master’s degree in engineering/ technology, first class or equivalent is required at bachelor’s or master’s level.

Age limit:

Economic Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years.

Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years.

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Economic Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Director (Institute): Level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 per month, along with a grade pay of Rs 5400 (B.E/ B.Tech qualification), Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 per month along with a grade pay of Rs 6000 (M.Tech qualification).