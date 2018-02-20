UPSC IFS 2017 Results declared, check the results at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2017 final results on its official website upsc.gov.in. As per the results, 110 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Forest Services. However, the appointment to IFS will be made by the Government of India as per the number of vacancies available and in accordance with a fulfillment of other criteria by the candidates. The Government had earlier notified a total of 110 vacancies for this recruitment. The results has been announced on the basis of the results of the IFS Main Examination 2017 held by UPSC in Dec, 2017 followed by Personality Test in February, 2018.

How to check UPSC IFS 2017 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under What’s New section, click on the top notification that reads,

Final Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017

Step 3 – Click on the pdf link on the next page

Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search

Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link – http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_IFSME_2017_engl.pdf

The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result. As per News18, Vaibhava Srivastava has topped the IFS 2017 Exam.