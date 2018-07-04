UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Results expected by July 15

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 results on or around July 15, 2018. The results and the further notifications will be released in there official website upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

Civil Services Prelims 2018 was conducted for the recruitment of IAS, IPS, IFS, and other positions within the departments of central government, it conducted by UPSC on June 3rd, 2018.

In the past UPSC has released results within 40 to 45 days from the examination. Keeping that in mind experts suggested that the results will be releasing between July 13 and July 15. The official notification of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 confirms that UPSC CS Main Examination will be conducted in the month of September of this year, calendar for UPSC CS exam has been released in the official website.

The UPSC CS Main examination 2018 would be conducted on September 28, 29, 30 and October 6, 7.

Please note, the result of UPSC CS 2018 can also be seen on pib.nic.in. Candidates who qualify the UPSC Civil Services entrance Examination 2018 would then be required to appear for the main examinations scheduled in September 2018.