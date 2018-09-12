UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 admit card released, check at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for civil services main examination 2018. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards on UPSC’s official website upsconline.nic.in. The admit cards will be available for download till October 7, 2018. The civil services examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

Steps to download admit card for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC

Step 3 – Click on download

Step 4 – Again click on Click Here

Step 5 – Read the instructions and click on Yes

Step 6 – Click on By Registration Id or By Roll Number

Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference