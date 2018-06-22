UPSC Civil Services 2018: Exam dates out, main exam to begin from September 28; check time-table

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable of its main exam this at many centres across the country. Earlier, the UPSC prelims exams were conducted in two parts with Paper I being conducted in the morning and Paper II in the afternoon. Candidates who want to appear for the mains exams need to clear the 66 cut-offs in Paper II after which, on the basis of the Paper I scores, they will be selected for the mains.

Check the time-table below:

Paper I: (Essay) on September 28 between 9 am – 12 pm

Paper II: General Studies-I on September 29 between 9 am – 12 pm

Paper III: General Studies-II on September between 29 2pm – 5 pm

Paper IV: General Studies-III on September 30 between 9 am – 12 pm

Paper V: General Studies-IV on September 30 between 2pm – 5 pm

Paper-A: Indian Language will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on October 6.

(Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/

Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/

Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/

Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/

Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic

Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu)

Paper-VI: Optional Paper-I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on October 7.

(Agriculture/Animal Husbandry &

Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/

Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English)

Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II – will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on October 7

(Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/

Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English)