Uproar in UP Assembly, BJP demands Azam Khan’s resignation

Lucknow : Question Hour of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Wednesday, washed out amid uproar by BJP members demanding resignation of controversial minister Azam Khan for his alleged remark on the sensational Bulandshahr gangrape case.

BJP and BSP members trooped into The Well of the House as soon as it met, with separate banners demanding resignation of Azam Khan and over “poor law and order situation” in the state. BJP members were demanding resignation of Khan for his alleged remark on Bulandshahr rape victims.

BSP members having banners mentioning SP government as ‘Bhrasthachari and kisan virodhi sarkar’ (corrupt and anti-farmer government) and poor law and order in the state. Amid the din, Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the House for entire Question Hour.

Later, talking to reporters BJP legislative party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna demanded Khan’s resignation. “He has no moral right to sit in the House. He should resign and we are demanding it.”

The brutal Bulandshahr incident happened on the night of July 29, when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida based family and sexually assaulted a woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle at gun-point.

The Supreme Court had on August 29 taken note of the alleged controversial remarks of Khan that the gang rape case was a “political conspiracy”.

On November 17, the apex court directed Khan to tender an “unconditional apology” for his remarks and last week it accepted his “sincere and heartful remorse.”

Initially, the FIR was lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police under various provisions on July 30. The CBI re-registered the case on August 18 in pursuance to the Allahabad High Court’s interim order in the case. —PTI