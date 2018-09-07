UPPSC releases admit cards for ACF/RFO main exam, check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Main Examination 2017. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit cards from UPPSC’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The ACF/RFO Mains Exam 2017 is scheduled to be held from 10 September 2018 to 24 September 2018 in two shifts. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The admit card has been released only for those candidates whose Conventional Application Form has been received in UPPSC, Allahabad for ‘A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination – 2017’.

Steps to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Main Examination – 2017 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to official website for UPPSC: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card Download link.

Step 3: Enter the required details correctly.

Step 4: Submit and download your admit card.