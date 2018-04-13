UPA’s ‘policy paralysis’ hampered defence preparedness, says Modi

Thiruvidanthai : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the previous UPA government for “policy paralysis” in the defence sector and told foreign companies that it will not take a decade to take a decision on procurement of a batch of 110 fighter jets.

In his address after inaugurating the four-day Defence Expo here, Modi said “laziness, incompetence or perhaps some hidden motives” of the previous government had badly impacted the defence sector.

Policy paralysis in the defence sector during the previous regime had affected the country’s military preparedness, the prime minister said, adding that the NDA government’s efforts to build a partnership with defence industries will be guided by the “highest ideals of integrity and probity”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s commitment to peace is just as strong as its commitment to protecting its territory and listed his government’s efforts in making the country a hub of defence manufacturing and bolstering the armed forces.

His remark, after formally inaugurating the Defence Expo here, comes amid increasing Chinese activities along the nearly 4,000-km-long border with India as well as Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM leads BJP fast against Cong

New Delhi : PM Modi on Thursday continued with inauguration of Defence Expo 2018 and a cancer institute visit in Chennai while leading the BJP MPs, chief ministers and leaders staging a fast against the “undemocratic” stance of Congress and other opposition parties in paralysing Parliament. BJP President Amit Shah joined the fast while campaigning in the Assembly elections in Karnataka and participated in an hour-long dharna in Dharwad, along with chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, a former CM.