UP: Yogi Adityanath govt orders transfer of 37 IAS officers, 5 commissioners, 17 DMs

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night transferred 37 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Five commissioners, Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) Rajiv Rautela, including DM of 17 districts were changed.

In a list released on Friday, K Vijayendra Pandian has been brought in place of Rajiv Rautela as new Gorakhpur DM, while Rautela has been made the divisional commissioner of Devipatan division.

Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner of Saharanpur Division has been made the new divisional commissioner of Varanasi.

Replacing Deepak Agarwal, Chandra Prakash Tripathi has been made the new Saharanpur divisional commissioner.

K Ravindra Naik, commissioner of Azamgarh has been replaced by SVS Ranga Rao, who was earlier the Devipatan divisional commissioner of Gonda district in UP.

Azamgarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh has been made the new DM of Aligarh.

Shivakant Dwivedi, Chitrakoot DM replaced Chandra Bhushan Singh and became the new DM of Azamgarh.

The incident came to light after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lost the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur to Samajwadi Party (SP).