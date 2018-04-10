UP: Vandalised Ambedkar statue rebuilt in Badaun, painted in saffron

Badaun: Unlike the usual statues of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, where he’s seen wearing a black or blue coat, the one in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district is painted in saffron.

This Ambedkar statue in Badaun’s Dugraiyya village was vandalised recently. It has, however, now been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.

On that note, from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office to various other spots, the colour saffron has become a defining feature of the state. The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power.