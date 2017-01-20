UP Polls: SP puts ball in Congress court for alliance

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party is likely to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election independently if the Congress Party does not announce the alliance today itself.

Sources said, the Samajwadi Party has taken this decision due to the continuous delay by the Congress to clear its stands on the alliance for the upcoming polls.

In a latest development, the Samajwadi Party yesterday ruled out tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), putting an end to the speculation of a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision regarding the alliance was taken in a six-hour meeting held by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with senior party leaders yesterday.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad earlier on January 17 announced an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had also confirmed that the party will lock itself in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.