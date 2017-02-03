UP Polls: People will again stand in queue to oust BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Agra: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive where people were standing in long queues outside bank ATMs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the voters in the upcoming state election will stand in the line to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We have seen all kind of days but haven’t seen ‘achey din’. They promised us ‘acche din’ and fooled us but now people will stand in queues to defeat BJP,’ he said while addressing a rally.

Akhilesh also took potshots at the BJP for making promise of providing Rs. 15 lakhs.

“Now, nobody is left with currency of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 denomination. Now you (Modi Government) have all the money and at least give Rs. 15,000 to people instead of 15 lakhs,” he added.

Earlier on January 29, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh in their maiden outing in Lucknow shared tight hugs and warm handshake besides donning same coloured jackets.

Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at `sangam` to form the river Saraswati.