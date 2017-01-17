UP polls: No differences with dad, united SP will win, says Akhilesh

Lucknow: A day after he was declared the rightful owner of the Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle’ symbol, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday rubbished reports suggesting an increasing rift between him and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Silencing all critics, Akhilesh said that he never had any differences with his father and added the main mission at this point of time is to make all efforts to form the government yet again in Uttar Pradesh.

Asserting that 90 percent of the candidates in both candidature lists issued by him and his father are the same, Yadav said, “Relation with my father can never be broken, I never had differences with him.”

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said all in the Samajwadi Party have now zeroed in to work for bringing the party back to power.

“Now, we are concentrating on a bigger responsibility. Now, we are concentrating on forming the government in the state again,” he said.

Akhilesh, however, kept his cards closed on whether the Samajwadi Party would join hands with the Congress for the high-stakes electoral battle.

In a major setback to Mulayam, the Election Commission yesterday recognised the faction led by Akhilesh as the Samajwadi Party and allotted it the ‘cycle’ symbol.