UP Polls: Erstwhile rulers still want to rule, jump in UP fray

Lucknow: They might have lost their kingdom, but the urge to rule still seems to dog them, as a number of royals have thrown their hat in the ring in the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In Rampur, sitting MLA Nawab Kazim Ali of Nawab family is once again in the fray to ensure his fifth consecutive victory from Swar seat, where he is being challenged by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, a debutante.

This time Ali is contesting from a different party, BSP. The majestic Noor Mahal, where he resides, used to be the centre of activity for Congress in the days gone by.

Ali’s father Nawab Julfikar Ali Khan and mother Noor Bano have represented Rampur in Lok Sabha.

In Agra, Bhadawar dynasty’s Rani Pakchhalika Singh, who lost 2012 polls from Khariagarh seat on SP ticket, is again contesting from the same seat on BJP ticket.

Her father-in-law Mahendra Ripu Daman Singh has represented Bah Assembly constituency four times while son and Pakchhalik’s husband Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh is the sitting MLA. Aridaman, who was a minister in Akhilesh Yadav cabinet but was later sacked, joined BJP recently.

Pratapgarh’s Kunda constituency always remains in news due to Raghuraraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya of Bhadri dynasty.

He is again in fray from the same seat as an independent candidate and is looking forward to a double hat-trick of his victory as an Independent.

Raja Bhaiya has been a minister in the governments of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav in the past. He is now in Akhilesh Yadav cabinet.

Former MLA, Bargadikot dynasty’s Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh alias Lalla Bhaiya is in fray from Colonelganj seat of Gonda on BJP ticket.

Singh has been a five-time MLA. His sister Kunwari Brij Singh had contested 2012 polls on BSP ticket from the same seat but could not win.

Another royal Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh is in fray from Raebareli’s Tiloi seat on BJP ticket. He has been an MLA thrice but lost previous polls on SP ticket.