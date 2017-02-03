UP Polls: Congress releases list of 29 candidates

Lucknow: The Congress Party on Thursday released its list of 29 candidates for upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which included the name of party leader Akhilesh Singh’s daughter Aditi Singh.

Aditi Singh would be contesting from Raebareli, where the party has a stronghold.

On January 22, after announcing an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress released a list of 41 candidates for the first and second phase of polls.

Later on January 23, the Party released its second list of 25 candidates for third and fourth phase of elections.

The party’s first list featured former union minister Jitin Prasad from Tilhar constituency, Imran Masood from Nakur and Pradeep Mathur who would be re-contesting from Mathura.

As part of the alliance, the Samajwadi Party will contest on 298 seats while the Congress will field its candidates in 105 seats.

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.