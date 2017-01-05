UP Polls: BSP releases first list of 100 candidates

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

In the list of candidate released by the BSP, 36 tickets has been given to the Muslim community in which Muzaffarnagar riots accused and sitting MLA of Charthaval constituency of Muzaffarnagar Noor Saleem Rana is also included.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had said that her party would not enter into any alliance and contest the polls on its own.

Earlier on Tuesday, she announced that her party would field 97 Muslims along with 113 candidates from upper castes, 106 candidates from backward castes and 87 Dalits in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission yesterday announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.