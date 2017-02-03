UP Polls: Akhilesh takes a jibe at Modi, asks where is Acche Din?

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday while addressing the Bah rally in Agra slammed the Modi government, accusing them of failed promises of ‘Acche Din’.

Targeting to BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The government had collected money from entire country, but, now he failed to fulfil their promise of delivering Rs 15 lakh to citizens. After demonetisation in India, no one has Rs 500 or Rs 1000. You have collected the money. All cash money is now deposited in your account. If you can not give Rs 15 lakh, atleast deposit Rs 15000 in the account of poor people.

Further he added, while addressing the rally, “We saw every season like summer days and rainy days but did any one seen ‘Acche Din’?” Akhilesh yadav said, that now BSP are speaking about the development in the Bah city. The road show of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Bah district was begins today. After that on 5th February Akhilesh and Rahul will going take rally in Kanpur. The state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls this month starting from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.