Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi’s posters fuel speculation of Cong-SP tie-up

Allahabad: Posters featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav with Priyanka Gandhi have fuelled the speculation of a possible tie-up between the Samajwadi Party and Congress party.

The posters showing Priyanka and Dimple together are turning heads in towns.

As per reports, the posters have been put up by local leaders, extending support to the likely tie-up ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Both ladies are being seen as the star campaigners in the upcoming elections. Many have demanded that Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav also to campaign outside their respective constituencies.

The Congress has not made any clear statement on these posters, but said that people would get to know soon whether an alliance is on the cards or not.

”Earlier also posters and hoardings of Priyanka were put up in Allahabad. Not only in Allahabad but in other places also people want these posters. If there will be alliance that will be known,” Congress leader Dwijendra Tripathi told ANI.