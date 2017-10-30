UP: Minister’s fleet runs over minor; boy left to die

Lucknow: A five-year-old boy died after being hit allegedly by a car in the motorcade of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar near Colonelganj in Gonda district. Eyewitnesses and family members of the boy alleged that no one in the convoy stopped to help the child. His father Vishwanath alleged that the minister sped away in one of the cars that was decorated with garlands.

Rajbhar, however, insists he was not travelling with the cavalcade at the time of the incident; rather, he was 25 km away, in another car, when the incident occurred. As the conflicting claims emanated, Opposition parties attacked the state government over the incident which comes ahead of the civic polls in UP. Realising the gravity of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from the state police chief.

The boy, Shiva Goswami, was playing by the side of a road when he was hit reportedly by one of the cars in the Cabinet minister’s cavalcade. Goswami died on the way to hospital, the police said. Following the incident, angry villagers placed the boy’s body on the road and demanded action against the negligent driver.

Visuals of the boy’s father carrying the body were flashed repeatedly by TV channels. Stepping in, Adityanath directed the state police chief to submit a report and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the nearest relative of the deceased. He also directed the state DGP to initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, opposition parties targeted the Adityanath government and Rajbhar over the incident. SP leader Juhi Singh raised questions as to why nobody had the decency to stop and take care of the injured boy. “We demand his (Rajbhar’s) resignation. Otherwise, the chief minister should take action,” she said. Senior BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria termed the incident as shameful. “It reminds us of the days of landlords and feudal leaders who cared two hoots for the poor,” he said.

Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He was in the news three weeks back when a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him warning that parents who fail to send their children to school would be locked up in police stations without food and water.

In July, Rajbhar had threatened to sit on a dharna if a senior official in his home district was not removed. Recently, another UP minister, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, was in the news when a farmer in Jalaun district claimed that his crop was allegedly trampled by the convoy of the minister.