UP Investors’ Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates summit with CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister visited an exhibition at UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow. The Summit is being attended by at least 5,000 people including industry heads from India and abroad, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, policy makers and academics.

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function tomorrow. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi tweeted saying he will take part in the UP Investors Summit, which will showcase the rich potential of Uttar Pradesh to attract top-quality investment.

“Will be in Lucknow today, to take part in the UP Investors Summit, which will showcase the rich potential of UP to attract top quality investment. Under CM @myogiadityanath Ji, the state’s progress journey has got a strong impetus,” he tweeted.

Will be in Lucknow today, to take part in the UP Investors Summit, which will showcase the rich potential of UP to attract top quality investment. Under CM @myogiadityanath Ji, the state’s progress journey has got a strong impetus. @InvestInUp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2018

The Investors’ Summit has been organised to further the cause of economic development in the state and attract investments.