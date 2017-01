UP Election 2017: BJP’s second list puts on a Family Show

Lucknow: The BJP on Sunday was released second list of 155 candidates for the in Uttar Pradesh assembly poll.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had previously appealed to not buy elections ticket for family members, but, his statement was ignored, and, in the list of 155 BJP leaders, a total of 15 family members were register. Only 94 are either new faces, or, have came from another party, and, remaining 30 have been reserved for members from the BJP itself.

The candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee at a meeting that was presided over by President Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and, senior cabinet ministers also attended the meeting.

The BJP has till now declared 304 of the 403 candidates. The staggered elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on February 11.

* In second list 403 seat in which 304 seat was declared by BJP

* According to first list, In second list minorities candidate was mentioned.

* party spoke person Sidharth Nath will contest from Allahabad.

* the UP election is seen as a major challenge for the BJP.

A Family Show

* Governor of Rajashthan Kalyan Singh daughter in law’s and grand son were get ticket. In the last election Kalyan Singh grandson’s got a ticket in election.

* Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh get a ticket from Noida.

* MLA Vimala Botham ticket was cancelled.

* Gonda MP Brij Bhusan Singh’s son Prateek get a ticket.

* BJP MP Hukum Singh daughter Mriganka Singh got ticket from Kairana.

* Badhapur MP Sarvesh Singh son Sushant Singh and Malihabad MP kaushal kishore wife jaydevi got a tickets.

Who has change their party, and, joined BJP:

* Rita Bahuguna, who left congress and join BJP has been fielded from Lucknow Cantt.

* From Unchahar, Swami Prasad maurya son get ticket. However, Swami Prasad not get ticket from BJP

* Congress leader Sanjay Singh first wife Garima Singh get ticket for Amethi.

* From BSP return to BJP Brajesh pathak get ticket from Lucknow Central.

* Ranjana Bajpai, who is son of MP from Allahabad North Harsh Bajpai made a candidate of BJP

From what constituency, and, list of BJP candidates:

Rita Bahuguna get ticket from Lucknow cantt

Brijesh Pathak from Lucknow Central

Dr. Neeraj Bora from Lucknow North

Ashutosh Tondon from Lucknow east.

Pankaj Singh from Noida

Mriganka Singh from Kairana

SatyaPrakash Agarwal from Merut

Sunil Sharma from Sahibabad

Dr. Anita Rajpu from Dibai

Sushant Singh from Badhapur

Mahendra Khadagvanshi from Hasanpur

Jeetendra from Sahashvan

R K Sharma from BilsiRajeev Singh Babbu from Dataganj

Ashok Chauhan from Maunpuri Sadar

Rahul Rathore from Bhaugaon

Sunil Engineer from Kisni

Rama Shakay from Karhal

Shashank Trivedi from Maholi

Rakesh Rathore from Sitapur

Suresh Rahi from Hargaon

Sunil Verma from Laherpur

Mahendra yadav from Bisgaon

Uttar Pradesh going for elections in 7 phases:

* In Uttar Pradesh election will be held in seven phase. First phase will held on 11 February and last will be on 8th March, 2017. The election result will announced on 11th March, 2017, 2017.

* In India, Vidhan Sabha Seat is 4033. In which, 5 electroral states number of seats is 690. Thus, the election was elect only 17 per cent of Assembly seats.

A look on last assembly election in Uttar Pradesh