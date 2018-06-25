UP CM Adityanath demands reservation for Dalits in AMU, Jamia Millia University

Kanauj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Dalits should also get reservation in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia University.

Adityanath was in Kannuaj on Sunday to pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Prakash Tripathi on his 10th death anniversary.

Addressing a gathering here, he asked the pro- Dalit activists to raise the issue of Dalit reservation in AMU and Jamia Millia University.

“Those who are saying that Dalits are being discriminated against must be asked when will they raise the issue of reservation for Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University? When BHU can provide reservation for Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?”

The issue of reservation has been a matter of debate in both AMU and Jamia for quite some time.

Both AMU and Jamia are backed by the Central Government and were declared as minority institutes by the former UPA government.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised the issue of reservation of seats in the two universities for SC, ST, and OBCs.