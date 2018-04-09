UP Board Exam results will be out this month; new academic year to start on April 16

Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced on Sunday that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared in this month. The new academic year will start on 16th April. This year the examination was strictly supervised and arrangements were made so that there are no cases of cheating in the exams.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the minister said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated in time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April.”

In a report released earlier it was said that the exams’ results will be declared on June 9, however, it was later confirmed that the results will be released within this month. The deputy chief minister also said they will be practising the same in the universities and colleges.

He also said, as reported by the Hindustan Times, “All universities have been directed to ensure all examinations are over by June 15. The government is also making efforts that from next year all universities hold their examinations at the same time.”

In order to make sure that there are no cases of copying in the exams, the government took stern actions this time. Arrangements such as tight security during the exams were done to stop cheating. The chief minister also stated the objectives of the steps is ‘copying-free examinations’.

He said, as reported by the Hindustan Times, “The state government has checkmated copying mafia in the state. Some elements who are still running away from the government, will be identified by next year.”

An internet portal has also been created so that the teachers can register grievances. “Whatever the service-related grievances of teachers be, will be resolved by June,” he said.