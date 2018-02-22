UP BJP MLA dies in road crash on way to Investors’ Summit

SITAPUR: BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, who was on his way to attend the UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, was killed along with three others when their vehicle collided with a truck in Kamlapur area here on Wednesday, police said, reports PTI.

They said the accident took place when the MLA’s driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over to the other side of divider and collided head on with the truck.

Besides Singh, the 45-year-old MLA from Noorpur constituency in Bijnore district, his two bodyguards and the truck’s cleaner were also killed, police said. The bodyguards were identified as Deepak Kumar (32) and Brijesh Mishra (30).

The drivers of both the truck and MLA’s vehicle were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the summit, condoled Singh’s death as did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several cabinet ministers.