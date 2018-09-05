UP: 18 more killed in rains

LUCKNOW: Eighteen more people were killed in rain-related mishaps in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Tuesday, taking the death toll to 44 since Saturday night.

The latest deaths took place since Monday night, while fifteen others were injured. According to official reports, besides 44 persons losing their lives, 36 others were reported injured in different parts of the state during the period.

Officials said three people each were killed in Gonda and Kushinagar districts; two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor; and one each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut, Unnao, Auraiya, Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Etah since Monday night, reports PTI.

The ongoing spell of heavy rains has disrupted life in different parts of the state and the meteorological department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday as well.