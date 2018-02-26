A 13-year-old Dalit girl, Jyoti, hung herself after starving for food for two days in Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, according to media reports. The minor’s mother, a labourer, had found no work in the past week and had not been able to feed her children.

On Friday evening, when her mother was out to find some work, Jyoti went to her neighbours, begging for some food. She rushed back home with two rotis, to share it with her three siblings. However, a fight ensued over sharing the two rotis and the elder sister, Laxmi, left home in a fit of rage. Jyoti locked herself in a room and took the extreme step.

Jyoti used to stay in a hut along with her two siblings and mother was facing acute food shortage for some time. The father of the deceased girl passed away some time ago. The girl was later taken to the district hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. Although the administration is not accepting that her death was due to hunger and poverty, but circumstances are clearly indicating what led the girl to commit suicide. Meanwhile, after hearing the news, the district administration ordered an inquiry. Food and other items of daily use have also been provided to the distraught family. Sub-divisional magistrate Akhilesh Yadav said that he had given Rs 5,000 to the family from his own pocket.

To note, as per the villagers, Jagrana was not getting the widow pension which she should have got after the death of her husband. Jagrana was taking care of her three children by working on daily wages. The SDM might have sent his report to the DM but there was no mention of Jagrana not getting the widow pension.