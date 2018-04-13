Unnao victim now fears for her uncle’s life

UNNAO: The victim in the Unnao rape case on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, fearing that lest he may get her uncle killed. “I just want their arrest first, then CBI probe should be done. Why are they being saved? If they are out, they will not spare my uncle. When they have already killed my father, what doubt is there?” she told ANI.

Unable to speak further, the victim broke down in tears and lost consciousness. However, after being brought back to her senses, she further said, “I will get justice only if CBI investigates the case with honesty. How will I get justice if they don’t investigate honestly? On that note, the case was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday, while an SIT is also investigating it.